Tomer Weingarten Sells 12,468 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $223,052.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,682,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Thursday, April 20th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $702,800.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 7,488 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $115,315.20.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE S opened at $18.58 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on S. Bank of America cut SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital raised their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in SentinelOne by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 60,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 14.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 21.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.