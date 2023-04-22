Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 55,260 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Toll Brothers worth $8,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,019,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,838,000 after buying an additional 78,109 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $2,516,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 342.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,401.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,401.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,105 shares of company stock valued at $831,824. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TOL opened at $61.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 7.29%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

