Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,266 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $42,940,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Atkore by 516.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 199,698 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atkore by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,592,000 after purchasing an additional 186,123 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Atkore by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,305,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,571,000 after purchasing an additional 165,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atkore by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 157,072 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATKR. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Atkore news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $1,497,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,813 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,675 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $126.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.19. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $154.86.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $833.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 76.09% and a net margin of 22.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

