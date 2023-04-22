Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,745,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,325,000 after acquiring an additional 113,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after acquiring an additional 166,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,279,000 after acquiring an additional 288,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,535,000 after acquiring an additional 415,756 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNM. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.