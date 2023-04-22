Signaturefd LLC Sells 251 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth about $5,823,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at $1,395,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at $3,168,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at $820,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.89.

Light & Wonder stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.72. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $68.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 146.30%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $4,164,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,079,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,731,061.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

