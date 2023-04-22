Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 61,326 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Range Resources worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth $53,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.26.

Range Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $997.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Range Resources had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 57.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 6.79%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

