Paula Russell Sells 3,000 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paula Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $101.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Owens Corning by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 244,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after acquiring an additional 22,841 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Owens Corning by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 60,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Owens Corning by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

