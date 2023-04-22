New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $153,000 Investment in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,122 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $43.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.11. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.77.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $173.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.42 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 35.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EFSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Lyne Andrich purchased 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.35 per share, with a total value of $100,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,113.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $1,662,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,815 shares in the company, valued at $13,013,447.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lyne Andrich acquired 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.35 per share, with a total value of $100,004.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,113.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 98,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,220,976 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

