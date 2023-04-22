New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Bank were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 27.9% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

National Bank Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.93. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $109.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.49 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

