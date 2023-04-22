New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,472 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Advance Auto Parts worth $9,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAP. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $128.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.05 and a 12 month high of $227.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAP. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.06.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

