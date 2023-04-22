New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 2,242 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Owens Corning worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 611.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,505 shares of company stock worth $1,540,500. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.7 %

OC opened at $101.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.52 and its 200 day moving average is $91.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.23.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Articles

