New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Liberty Broadband worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 701.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBRDK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

LBRDK stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $130.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.40.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.74 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 128.92% and a return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

