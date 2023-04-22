New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Lamar Advertising worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 106.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 10.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of LAMR opened at $103.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $116.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 115.74%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading

