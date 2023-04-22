New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,625 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.31% of Fulton Financial worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 402,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 41,372 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $18.91. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $267.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FULT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director George K. Martin purchased 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $49,935.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George K. Martin purchased 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $49,935.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Hodges sold 6,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $112,659.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,492.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

