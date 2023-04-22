New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,348 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.27% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $8,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 0.1 %

TMHC opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $40.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMHC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $3,403,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,107,215.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $3,403,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,107,215.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 384,167 shares of company stock valued at $14,042,050. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.