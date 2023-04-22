New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,517 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZION has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $62.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

