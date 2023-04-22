New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 443 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.52% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,302,000 after purchasing an additional 21,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,218,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,312,000 after buying an additional 43,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,665,000 after buying an additional 72,066 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,109,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 481,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.84. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $79.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.64 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 45.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WABC shares. StockNews.com lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.