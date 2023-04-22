New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 126,958 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 201.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,958 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Hancock Whitney worth $9,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $36.78 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.97.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

