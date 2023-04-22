New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.28% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 442.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 58,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

NYSE EPRT opened at $24.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

