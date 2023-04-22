New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 3,464 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $80.59 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $81.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.05 and its 200 day moving average is $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PNW. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.