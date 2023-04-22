New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 1,000 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Royal Gold worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Royal Gold by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after buying an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Royal Gold by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,811,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 735,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,048,000 after purchasing an additional 191,036 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 566.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 451,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,321,000 after purchasing an additional 383,444 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $130.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.82. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $144.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.25.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

