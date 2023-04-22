Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $825,000 Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,062,000 after buying an additional 1,316,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after buying an additional 992,074 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,188,000 after buying an additional 1,849,370 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,369,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,167,000 after buying an additional 329,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,908,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,977,000 after buying an additional 178,424 shares during the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycor HCM

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $37,438.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $37,438.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $27,780.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,694.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of PYCR opened at $24.59 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $132.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.08.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

