Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 1,912.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.35.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

LBRT opened at $13.41 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

