KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position Reduced by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,178 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $238,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 137.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLA Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.26.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $371.97 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $429.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $381.61 and a 200-day moving average of $372.75. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

