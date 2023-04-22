Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 49,151 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,151 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $66,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $162.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $423.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

