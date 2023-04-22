Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.0 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of -396.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.53.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

