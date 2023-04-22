DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Position Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,259,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 68.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,548 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on DRH. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

