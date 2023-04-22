Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $25.94 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.53.
AMZN opened at $106.96 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of -396.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
