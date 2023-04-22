Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,677 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,951 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,624 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 116,658 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 415,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 246,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 32,867 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLF. Citigroup increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

CLF opened at $15.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.72.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

