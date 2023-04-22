Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 277.36% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $65.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.06.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.
