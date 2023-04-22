Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 277.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $65.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 116,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.