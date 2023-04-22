Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL opened at $218.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.08. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

