Argus Lowers J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $200.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Argus from $225.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $199.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT opened at $176.42 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $200.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,032,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.