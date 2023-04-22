AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,261 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 594,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,520,932 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,483,000 after buying an additional 582,428 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 48.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,076,963 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,703,000 after purchasing an additional 679,632 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after purchasing an additional 697,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 120.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,687,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 923,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AU shares. HSBC downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Investec downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

