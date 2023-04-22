Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.5% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.93. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of -396.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $149.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

