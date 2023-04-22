Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.5% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.93. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of -396.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $149.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.53.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
