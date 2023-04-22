Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is New York State Teachers Retirement System’s 3rd Largest Position

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,388,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 70,004 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.1% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Amazon.com worth $872,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.17 and its 200 day moving average is $97.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of -396.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.53.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
