AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,911 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 29.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,460 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,442,000 after buying an additional 243,926 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,732,000 after buying an additional 1,149,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 12.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,001,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,808,000 after buying an additional 220,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $329,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,557,821.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $329,532.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,284 shares in the company, valued at $25,557,821.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $39,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,450,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,586,463.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,758,285 shares of company stock valued at $338,794,053 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $115.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.60 and a 200-day moving average of $108.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $163.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.58.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.