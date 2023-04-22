AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $168.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.47 and a 12-month high of $214.30.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.90%.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.30.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

