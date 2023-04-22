AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 26 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 37,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 52,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,955,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Insider Activity

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,754 shares of company stock worth $7,354,294 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FDS opened at $421.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.35. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.