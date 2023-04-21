William H. Lyon Sells 4,000 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) Director William H. Lyon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,831,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 25,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.