William H. Lyon Sells 4,000 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) Director William H. Lyon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,831,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance
TMHC stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.71.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.