Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Univar Solutions by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 51.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 130.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $35.24 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $35.61. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

