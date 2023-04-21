The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,182 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Macerich worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Macerich by 1,536.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after buying an additional 4,490,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Macerich by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,622 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the third quarter valued at about $7,260,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Macerich by 1,238.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 584,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 540,598 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 40.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,842,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,824,000 after purchasing an additional 531,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -226.66%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

