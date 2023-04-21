The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Lowered to $437.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $440.00 to $437.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.02% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GS. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $338.71 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 31.15 EPS for the current year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

