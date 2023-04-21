Syntal Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $771,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $186.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.96. The company has a market cap of $426.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

