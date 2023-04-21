Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 57,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 21,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 78.40%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

