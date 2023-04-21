Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $80.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.03%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.