Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,378 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of SLR Investment worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLRC. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter worth $123,000. Cliffwater LLC raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 405,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 216,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 13.3% during the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 79,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $14.68 on Friday. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $800.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $54.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 455.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLRC. StockNews.com began coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Compass Point downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLR Investment

In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 34,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $552,662.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,267,696 shares in the company, valued at $52,152,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 53,294 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $836,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,184,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,967,111.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 34,628 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $552,662.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,267,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,152,428.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 138,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,243. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

Featured Articles

