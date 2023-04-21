Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.40 Million Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCPT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.93. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Further Reading

