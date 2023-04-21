Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.11 Million Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter worth $16,563,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,125,000 after buying an additional 692,889 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 2,478.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after buying an additional 426,224 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $7,884,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,323.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 356,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 331,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

JBGS opened at $13.80 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16.

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $757,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Commercial segment rentals to federal government tenants.

