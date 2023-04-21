Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,173 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of DOC opened at $14.38 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

