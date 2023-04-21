Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BE. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $89,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of BE opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.86. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 403,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,275,068.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $99,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 78,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,275,068.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,424 shares of company stock valued at $6,262,403. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. Raymond James cut Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

